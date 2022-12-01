(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA0 Sports board gave away cash awards worth Rs.4.8 million to WAPDA athletes in recognition of their brilliant performance for Pakistan in Commonwealth Games 2022, Islamic Solidarity Games 2022 and Paralympic Games 2021.

WAPDA athletes won 2 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals in Commonwealth Games, one gold medal in Islamic Solidarity Games and one gold medal in Paralympic Games, said a press release.

Chairman WAPDA and Patron-in-Chief WAPDA Sports Board Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (R) presented cheques to the WAPDA medalists in a ceremony held at WAPDA Sports Complex today.

The recipients of cash awards include Nooh Dastgir, Inam Butt, Zaman Anwer, Inayat Ullah and Haider Ali. However, Arshad Nadeem was presented cash award at WAPDA House the other day (Wednesday), as he was to leave abroad for his already scheduled medical treatment there.

Congratulating them on a brilliant performance, Chairman WAPDA said that there is no short cut in sports.

Hard work as well as world-standard coaching and training facilities are the three essentials to excel in sports.

He said that WAPDA will provide coaching facilities as per international standards to its players, besides establishing a state-of-the-art gymnasium at WAPDA Sports Complex. He directed WAPDA Sports Board to devise targeted training regime for all WAPDA players to enhance their skills.

Member (Power), MD (Admn), GM (Sports), WAPDA teams and officials attended the ceremony.

It is pertinent to mention that WAPDA has been patronizing sports in Pakistan for more than five decades. Its players have not only been showing their class at the national level but also bringing laurels to Pakistan in international competitions.

At present, WAPDA is national champion in 36 sports and runners-up in 21 disciplines. WAPDA has 65 teams in different games – 36 of men and 29 of women.