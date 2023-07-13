Open Menu

Chairman WAPDA Reviews Construction Activities On Mohmand Dam

Published July 13, 2023

WAPDA Chairman Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) on Thursday visited Mohmand Dam Project's all key sites, including diversion scheme of the project, which will be completed during the upcoming low-flow season to divert River Swat

The chairman had a detailed review of construction activities - concrete works on upper stilling basin of the spillway, excavation and support of inlet portal and concrete lining in the diversion tunnels in particular.

The chairman directed the project management to double their efforts for the diversion of River Swat in the upcoming low-flow season as planned.

He also urged upon the contractors to take all precautionary measures for securing the critical construction sites, particularly the diversion tunnels in high-flow season to prevent any adverse impact of floods on the project.

Activities on part of the contractors relating to availability and stock piling of rock-fill material for the main dam need to be expedited as well, the Chairman further directed.

He urged the project team to squeeze the timelines for completion of the project.

The multipurpose Mohmand Dam Project is being constructed by WAPDA across River Swat in Mohmand District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The main objectives of the project include water storage for agriculture, flood control, water supply to Peshawar for urban use and green, clean and economically affordable hydel power generation.

Completion of the project is scheduled for 2026-27. Mohmand Dam will store 1.29 MAF of water to irrigate 18,237 acres of new land in Mohmand and Charsadda and supplement irrigation supplies to 160,000 acres of existing land. The project has an installed power capacity of 800 MW with annual energy generation of 2.86 billion units of electricity. It will also provide 300 million gallons water per day to Peshawar for drinking purpose. The project will yield annual benefits to the tune ofRs. 51.6 billion.

More Stories From Pakistan