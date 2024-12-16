Chairman WAPDA Reviews Construction Activities On Diamer Basha Dam’s 14 Key Sites
Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) reviewed construction activities being carried out on project sites of Diamer Basha Dam during his day-long visit.
The Chairman WAPDA urged upon the Project Team to gear up the on going construction activities in accordance with time scheduled for completion of the project.
He was accompanied by the Advisor Projects, GM/PD Diamer Basha Dam project, Consultants Group and representatives of the Contractors i.e Power China and FWO, said a press release.
The Chairman WAPDA inspected the progress on construction activities at different sites of the project in details that include Crushing Plant, Upstream and Downstream Cofferdam, Diversion Canal, Dam Pit, Guide Wall and Left Abutment.
In a progress review meeting, GM/PD Diamer Basha Dam Project and the Project Managers of the Consultants and Contractors briefed the Chairman about the development made on each site.
He was briefed that the construction activities on the project are moving ahead with a good pace and at present, construction work is simultaneously in progress on 14 key sites. The project is scheduled for completion in 2028.
During his visit to Diamer Basha, the Chairman also attended a JIRGA with civil administration, notables of district Diamer and Upper Kohistan and the matters related to land acquisition, resettlement and Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) were brought under discussion.
Diamer Basha Dam is the highest roller-compacted-concrete (RCC) dam in the world with 272-meter height. The dam has a gross water storage capacity of 8.1 MAF to irrigate 1.23 million acres of land. With an installed power generation capacity of 4500 MW, the project will provide 18 billion units green, clean and the most affordable electricity to the national grid every year.
Recent Stories
Flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Dubai International
Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched
MoHRE launches competitively priced health insurance package for private sector ..
Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights Council of Pakistan
IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to five former Navy officers
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on National Day
ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agreement with EnBW for Ruwais LN ..
Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director General of SPEA
Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wife of Bahrain’s King on 53rd National Day
Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Community Development Authority in Dubai
Kazakh Ambassador hails promising relations between UAE, Kazakhstan
Sharjah Ruler approves SPEA organisational structure
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'PSCA working with institutions to eliminate terror'4 minutes ago
-
Adulterated milk wasted4 minutes ago
-
DC visits Timergara Medical College to review ongoing projects4 minutes ago
-
Chairman WAPDA reviews construction activities on Diamer Basha Dam’s 14 key sites5 minutes ago
-
CPWB pays tributes to APS martyrs5 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM pays tribute to martyrs of APS5 minutes ago
-
Governor paid tribute to APS victim families5 minutes ago
-
Creativity must be inspired among youths to overcome unemployment issue: Experts15 minutes ago
-
Robbery accused killed by accomplices in police encounter15 minutes ago
-
Nation to always remembers APS martyrs’ sacrifices: Abdul Aleem Khanzada15 minutes ago
-
Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights Council of Pakistan22 minutes ago
-
Stipends for remote area female students25 minutes ago