Chairman WAPDA Reviews Construction Activities On Diamer Basha Dam

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2024 | 06:00 PM

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) reviewed construction activities being carried out on project sites of Diamer Basha Dam during his day-long visit. Chairman WAPDA urged upon the Project Team to gear up the on-going construction activities in accordance with time scheduled for completion of the project.

He was accompanied by the Advisor Projects, GM/PD Diamer Basha Dam project, Consultants Group and representatives of the Contractors including Power China and FWO.

Chairman WAPDA inspected the progress of construction activities at different sites of the project in detail including the Crushing Plant, Upstream and Downstream Cofferdam, Diversion Canal, Dam Pit, Guide Wall and Left Abutment.

In a progress review meeting, GM/PD Diamer Basha Dam Project and the Project Managers of the Consultants and Contractors briefed the Chairman about the development made on each site.

He was briefed that the construction activities on the project are moving ahead at a good pace and at present, construction work is simultaneously in progress on 14 key sites. The project is scheduled for completion in 2028.

During his visit to Diamer Basha, the chairman also attended a JIRGA with civil administration, and notables of district Diamer and Upper Kohistan and the matters related to land acquisition, resettlement and Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) were brought under discussion.

Diamer Basha Dam is the highest roller-compacted concrete (RCC) dam in the world with 272-meter height. The dam has a gross water storage capacity of 8.1 MAF to irrigate 1.23 million acres of land. With an installed power generation capacity of 4500 MW, the project will provide 18 billion units of green, clean and the most affordable electricity to the national grid every year.

