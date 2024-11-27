Chairman WAPDA Reviews Construction Progress On K-IV Project
Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) visited the Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme (K-IV)
to review the construction progress at various components, including intake works, pumping stations, and pressurized pipelines.
During the visit, the Chairman underscored the critical importance of the K-IV Project for addressing Karachi’s growing water needs, said a press release Wednesday.
He urged the project team to accelerate construction activities and adhere to the project time-lines. He highlighted the need for seamless collaboration and maintaining close coordination with all stakeholders especially the Government of Sindh to ensure timely execution of power supply component and augmentation works critical to the project’s completion.
Earlier, the General Manager/Project Director of K-IV Project briefed the Chairman about the progress on each milestone and time-lines for remaining work and strategies to meet the targets.
Financial progress, as well as the funding required to complete the project on schedule, were also discussed. With the cumulative progress currently at 52.65%, the phase I of the project is scheduled for completion in June 2026, contingent upon the timely release of funds.
Recent Stories
COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional security
Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe
Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark of PTI: Tarar
PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today
SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests
PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024
Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him
West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes
Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown on those selling cigarettes without paying tax underway21 seconds ago
-
Meeting on anti-polio campaign held under deputy commissioner Abbottabad24 seconds ago
-
Governor Kundi to lead efforts for peace in Kurram, invites CM to join hands20 minutes ago
-
Rs. 30b allocated for CM Green Tractor scheme: minister20 minutes ago
-
SITCO,EFT to organize two-day Thar Festival on Nov 29-3030 minutes ago
-
Motorways reopen after maintenance work30 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt to introduce Pink Scooty scheme40 minutes ago
-
4th anti-polio campaign from Dec 1640 minutes ago
-
'Masses have rejected PTI’s ‘politics of fraud, hypocrisy & violence’; says Tarar40 minutes ago
-
Walk marks International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women40 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 400 miscreants40 minutes ago
-
Eight illegal commercial plots sealed41 minutes ago