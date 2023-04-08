Close
Chairman WAPDA Reviews Construction Work At Dasu Hydropower Project

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2023 | 10:27 PM

Chairman WAPDA reviews construction work at Dasu Hydropower Project

Chairman WAPDA visited the under-construction Dasu Hydropower Project and reviewed construction work on the starter dam, cut-of-wall and underground powerhouse

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman WAPDA visited the under-construction Dasu Hydropower Project and reviewed construction work on the starter dam, cut-of-wall and underground powerhouse.

He was briefed the second diversion tunnel is scheduled for completion in mid-April, while cut-of-wall is in mid-May.

The river diversion system will also stand completed by mid-May to pass through the River Indus round-the-year.

The Chairman urged upon the project authorities to complete construction work as per the schedule.

The 2160-MW Phase-I of the Dasu Hydropower Project is likely to start electricity generation in 2026.

