Chairman WAPDA reviews construction work on Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2024 | 08:37 PM
Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) on Tuesday visited under-construction 1530 MW-Tarbela 5th Extension and reviewed the progress on the project
TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) on Tuesday visited under-construction 1530 MW-Tarbela 5th Extension and reviewed the progress on the project.
The Chairman had a detailed visit of the key sites, which include the Raised Intake, the Tunnel and the Power house, and witnessed construction work going on there, said a press release.
During the on-site briefing, the Project Director and the Construction Manager briefed the Chairman about the milestone achieved on these sites. Temporary support work in the tunnel is complete paving the way for commencement of construction on the connecting tunnel.
Installation of equipment such as draft tubes of all three units - Unit No. 18, 19 and 20 - is in progress at the Power house Site. While, the Contractor is all set to resume construction work on the Raised Intake structure once the water in the reservoir recedes to the required level.
Following the site visit, the Chairman presided over a meeting at the project office attended by the GM Tarbela Dam, PD T5, the Consultants and the Contractors. Overall progress on the project was discussed during the meeting.
It was briefed that construction is continuing on all 6 work fronts simultaneously. The project is likely to be completed in 2025-26. Thorough deliberations were also made on the work plan for meeting the timelines. The Chairman was of the view that concerted efforts are needed on part of the Consultants and the Contractor to complete the project as per the schedule. Deployment of additional resources is also inevitable for the purpose, he said.
Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project is a component of green, clean and least-cost energy generation plan of WAPDA. World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank are providing financial assistance for the project to the tune of US$ 390 million and US$ 300 million respectively. Under the 5th Extension, three generating units - of 510 MW each - are being installed at Tunnel No. 5 of Tarbela Dam Project and it will provide 1.347 billion units hydel electricity to the National Grid on the average every year. Installed capacity at Tarbela Dam will surge to 6418 MW from 4888 MW after completion of Tarbela 5th Extension Project.
