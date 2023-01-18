UrduPoint.com

Chairman WAPDA Reviews Post-flood Scenario

Published January 18, 2023

Chairman WAPDA reviews post-flood scenario

The Chairman WAPDA Engineer Lt. Gen (Retd) Sajjad Ghani has directed the project management to make concerted efforts for minimizing adverse impact of the recent flood on implementation of Nai Gaj Dam, being constructed by WAPDA on River Gaj, 65-Km North-West of Dadu in Sindh province

The WAPDA spokesman informed here on Wednesday that the Chairman has expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review post-flood scenario on Nai Gaj Dam Project. The meeting was attended by Member (Water) WAPDA, General Manager (Projects) South, Project Director Nai Gaj Dam and Project Managers of the Consultants and the Contractor.

A detailed presentation was made during the meeting about the pre and post-flood situation on the project. It was briefed that construction work on the project had resumed last month, which remained suspended about five months due to the devastating flood in the project area.

At present, work is continuing on different sites of the project including the main dam and the spillway. The Chairman, underlining significance of the project, emphasized upon the project management to chalk out a contingency plan to offset possible delays in the way to completion of the project.

Nai Gaj Dam is a multi-purpose project and main objectives of the project are to store water for irrigated agriculture, mitigate floods and generate low-cost hydel electricity. It will have a gross water storage capacity of 300,000 acre feet with command area of 28,800 acres of land. The installed generation capacity of the project stands at 4.2 MW. The project is scheduled for completion by the end 2024.

