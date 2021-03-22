UrduPoint.com
Chairman WAPDA Stresses 'awareness For Youngsters' On Conservation Of Water

Muhammad Irfan 30 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 04:06 PM

Chairman WAPDA stresses 'awareness for Youngsters' on conservation of water

Chairman water & power development authority (WAPDA) Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain Monday stressed the public not to waste water and asked media for creating awareness about conservation of water among youngsters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman water & power development authority (WAPDA) Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain Monday stressed the public not to waste water and asked media for creating awareness about conservation of water among youngsters.

Talking to ptv news channel, on 'the world water day' Chairman said that a huge quantity of clean water is being wasted due to its irrational use, adding that there is a need to enhance awareness among people regarding water conservation.

He said, "we would have to sensitize public about conserving water by putting it to a judicious use to meet our needs".

WAPDA Chairman also suggested launching an integrated awareness program at the national as well as regional level to apprise the masses of their due role for safety and protection of the water resources besides to discourage excessive use of water.

He said it is a good news that in next few 8 to 9 years almost 90% of water storage would filled increased in the country, adding, all available resources would be utilized to conserve water in the country.

He said it is most important that the youngsters whose life is to be most affected by the depleting water, be made aware of the importance of the precious natural resource.

He said the theme of World water day 2021 is valuing water. The value of water is about much more than its price water has enormous and complex value for our households, food, culture, health, education, economics and the integrity of our natural environment.

Without a comprehensive understanding of water's true, multidimensional value, we will be unable to safeguard this critical resource for the benefit of everyone, he mentioned.

He strongly suggested for immediate enforcement of water policy, plannings, strategies in the country to ensure the importance and usage of water resources in view of the future needs of this greatest natural necessity of the human life and for other much required and permanent purposes.

