Chairman WAPDA visits Diamer Basha Dam

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) on Sunday visited the multi-purpose Diamer Basha Dam to review construction work on the project, being constructed on River Indus 40 Kilometer (Km) downstream of Chilas town and 180 Km upstream of Tarbela Dam.

Commander 10 Corps Pakistan Army Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza also accompanied him during the visit. WAPDA GM (Land Accusation and Resettlement) Brig (Retd) Shoaib Taqi, GM Diamer Basha Dam Project Muhammad Yousuf Rao and representatives of the Consultants and the Contractors were also present, said a press release here.

Commander 10 Corps, addressing on the occasion, said that he is pleased to witness the construction activities on Diamer Basha Dam, which is a project of national importance.

Reiterating the support of Pakistan Army for construction of Diamer Basha Dam, he said that we stand committed to providing safe and secure environment in the project area so as to enable the project management to smoothly continue construction activities on all sites of the project.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman WAPDA said that Diamer Basha Dam is one of the most significant projects for sustained development in Pakistan as it would provide water for agriculture, mitigate floods and generate low-cost electricity; therefore, concerted efforts are needed on part of all the stakeholders for its scheduled completion in 2028-29.

Referring to the benefits of Diamer Basha Dam, the Chairman said that the project will change destiny of the Nation by stabilizing economy and alleviating poverty from the country. He said that the project is also turning out to be a game changer for the locals, as a hefty amount of Rs.78.5 billion is being spent on various development schemes as Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) in the project area.

Chairman WAPDA , accompanied by Commander 10 Corps, also visited various sites of the project and witnessed construction activities there.

Earlier during a briefing about progress on Diamer Basha Dam, the project authorities apprised that at present construction work is being carried out simultaneously on eight different sites including access roads, permanent access bridge across River Indus downstream of the Main Dam, 21 MW-Tangir Hydropower Project, excavation of dam abutment from the top, diversion tunnel, diversion canal, diversion inlet and power intake.

A detailed deliberation was also made about the CBMs being taken by WAPDA for well being of the locals relating to health, education, tourism, and infrastructure development in the project area. More than 16,500 employment opportunities will be created during construction of the project in a phased manner. The people residing in the project area are being given priority for the jobs, as about 3,200 locals have already been employed at the project by WAPDA, the Consultants and the Contractors.

Diamer Basha Dam will have a gross water storage capacity of 8.1 MAF to irrigate 1.23 million acres of additional land. With installed power generation capacity of 4,500 MW, the project will provide more than 18 billion units per annum to the National Grid. Construction of Diamer Basha Dam will also have a positive impact on the annual energy generation of the existing hydel power stations including Tarbela, Ghazi Bartoha etc. that will increase by another 2.5 billion units. In addition, the life of Tarbela Dam, that has been playing a pivotal role for progress of the country since 1974, will also increase by another 35 years.