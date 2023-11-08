Chairman WAPDA visits Mohmand Dam Project, reviews construction activities on different sites

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Engr Lt Gen (R) Sajjad Ghani on Wednesday visited Mohmand Dam Project and reviewed construction activities on different sites - the spillway and the river diversion tunnels in particular.

At present, construction works relating to excavation, stabilisation and concreting were being carried out simultaneously on these sites, said a press release.

The chairman also presided over a progress review meeting during the visit.

The meeting was attended by the GM/PD Mohmand Dam Project, senior members of his team and representatives of the Consultants and the Contractors.

The chairman was briefed about the progress achieved so far on river diversion tunnels, spillway excavation and concreting, project colony and permanent access roads in the project area.

The status of quarry development, coffer (starter) dam design, and timelines for river diversion were also discussed in detail during the meeting.

It was briefed that concerted efforts awee being made for completing diversion system as per the timelines.

Re-emphasising upon timely completion of the diversion system, the chairman urged upon the Contractor to ensure diversion of River Swat during the current low-flow season.

He also directed the Contractor to make additional resources available for the purpose.

Mohmand Dam is one of the eight under construction mega projects of WAPDA for addition of about 10 MAF of water storage and 10,000 MW hydropower in a phased manner from 2024 to 2028.

Mohmand Dam is scheduled for completion in 2026. It will store 1.29 MAF of water, irrigate 18,233 acres of new land, supplement irrigation supplies to 160,000 acres of existing land and provide 300 million gallons water per day to Peshawar for drinking purpose.

Installed power generation capacity of the project stands at 800 MW with annual energy generation of 2.86 billion units of green, clean and economically affordable hydel electricity.