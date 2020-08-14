Chairman WAPDa visits Nai Gaj Dam Project

Chairman Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Lt: Gen (Retd) Muzammil Hussain Friday visited Nai Gaj Dam project area, located in Dadu District with a view to assess the situation on ground and damages to the project caused by the flood

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ):Chairman Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Lt: Gen (Retd) Muzammil Hussain Friday visited Nai Gaj Dam project area, located in Dadu District with a view to assess the situation on ground and damages to the project caused by the flood.

During the visit, the Chairman accompanied by General Manager WAPDA (Projects) South and Project Director Nai Gaj Dam had a detailed round of various components of the project.

The Chairman WAPDA on the occasion, assured his full support to the civil administration of Dadu and Sindh to tackle the situation that has arisen out of the recent floods. He also appreciated WAPDA engineers and officials for their efforts to protect the structures of Right Bank Outfall Drain (RBOD) Project during the flood.

Earlier, the Chairman was briefed by the General Manager (Projects) South about the water flows in the project area during the floods, along with status and the loss done to the project components.

The Chairman was apprised that the upstream protection dyke (Coffer Dam) to secure construction area of the Main Dam affected due to the floods, however, part of the Main Dam built so far remained safe.

The Chairman directed the project management to conduct a detailed study and submit a report about damages to the project. He also asked them to recommend measures to cope with such a situation in future.

It is pertinent to mention that Nai Gaj Dam Project is being constructed on Gaj River, 65-Kilometers North-West of Dadu. On completion, the dam will have a gross storage capacity of 300,000 acre feet water, while command area of the project comprises of 28,800 acres.

The progress on the approved components stands at 51 percent. If the funding is approved by the ECNEC, Nai Gaj Dam can be completed in two years.