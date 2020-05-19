Chairman WAPDA visits project site of Diamer Basha Dam

Chairman Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Lt Gen (Retd) Muzammil Hussain Tuesday visited the project site of Diamer Basha Dam to review its progress

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) : Chairman Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Lt Gen (Retd) Muzammil Hussain Tuesday visited the project site of Diamer Basha Dam to review its progress.

The Chairman sharing his vies on the occasion said on-time commencement of construction work on Diamer Basha Dam Project is the top most priority of WAPDA in addition to putting an effective follow-up mechanism in place for its smooth implementation, said news release issued by WAPDA.

The Chairman said project is of phenomenal significance and destined to change fate of the nation. The project would also unfold an era of progress and prosperity for the local populace in the project area, he added.

The Chairman said Diamer Basha Dam with gross water storage capacity of 8.1 Million Acre Feet (MAF) and power generation capacity of 4500 Mega Watt (MW) will go a long way to stabilize the economy.

The project will also prove to be instrumental in developing human resources and creating employment opportunity in the country.

As many as 16,500 job opportunities of engineers and allied staff would be made available at the national and local levels, he further said.

Paying homage to the sacrifices being made by the locals for construction of Daimer Basha Dam Project, the Chairman said a sum of Rs.78.5 billion is being spent for resettlement and confidence building measures (CBMs) leading towards socio-economic development in the area.

He expressed satisfaction over completion of as many as 44 development schemes for improving the existing water supply, irrigation, health and education infrastructures.

He said construction of Chillas Cadet College under the CBMs is nearing completion would help provide quality education to the local students.

In addition, Thak Hydropower Project of three MW is also about to be completed to meet the electricity requirements of the area.

Earlier during the visit, General Manager, Project of Diamer Basha Dam, Amir Bashir Chaudhry briefed the Chairman about various developments of the project.