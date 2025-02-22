Open Menu

Chairman WSSC-DIKhan Urged Citizens To Take Part In Cleanliness Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Chairman WSSC-DIKhan urged citizens to take part in cleanliness drive

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Chairman board of Directors, Water and Sanitation Services Company DI Khan, Naimat Ullah Khan Gandapur on Saturday said that a three-week-long special cleanliness drive was underway to keep the city neat and clean and it could not be successful without citizens' full participation and cooperation.

On the directions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, WSSC DIKhan launched the three-week special cleanliness drive under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s “Awami Agenda” program which will continue till 28th February.

The sanitation staff of WSSC-DIKhan had removed thousands of tonnes of garbage and rubbish from DIKhan city.

While talking to APP, Chairman Board of Directors WSSC-DIKhan Naimat Ullah Khan Gandapur said that the aim of this drive is to make the city clean and healthy so that the citizens can offer prayers in a clean environment during the month of Ramadan.

“The cooperation of the citizens will help in ensuring the cleanliness of the city.

” he said.

Chairman said that the purpose of the cleanliness drive was to create a sense of responsibility among citizens to keep their environment and surroundings neat and clean.

He said that the complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed while wide-ranging cleanliness had been carried out on the banks of River Indus and adjoining areas.

He requested the citizens not to throw garbage in the roads, drains or vacant plots, as doing so not only makes the environment dirty but also obstructs the drainage system, which creates problems of sewage and water drainage.

Chairman expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the staff and sanitary workers and said that all the available resources will be utilized to provide the best sanitation services to the citizens of DI Khan.

Chairman said the WSSC-DI Khan has practically proved its claims through hard work and performance, which is highly commendable.

