Chairman WSSC Ensures Special Cleanliness Arrangements For Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW)
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Water and Sanitation Services Company DIKhan (WSSC) finalized the special arrangement to keep the city clean on the eve of Jashan-e-Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (SAWW).
While talking to APP, the Chairman of BoD of WSSC Naimat Ullah Khan said, "Special cleanliness arrangements would be done at all locations where celebration activities regarding Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (SAWW) are to be conducted."
WSSC framed a contingency plan in connection with the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal and finalized arrangements of cleanliness around Mosques and on routes of processions, he added.
According to the Chairman, "Though this cleanliness plan focuses on 12th Rabi ul Awal, but in actual it has been chalked out for the whole month of Rabbi-ul-Awal keeping in view its religious significance so that citizens may observe their sacred occasion in a waste free environment.
"
He informed that all streets, roads, procession routes, and their vicinity were being cleaned and the waste containers were emptied. In addition, the construction material or debris was also being removed from the routes of the procession. and its adjacent areas.
He requested the communities to observe cautions regarding cleanliness of the overall city while celebrating Eid Milad un Nabi (SAWW) with traditional spirit and zest.
Moreover, he appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage and plastic bags in nullahs and drains, which cause obstruction, adding that WSSC would utilize all its resources to keep the city environment-friendly.
