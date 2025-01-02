Chairman WSSC Urged Citizens To Take Part In Cleanliness Drive
Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 12:30 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) A week-long cleanliness campaign under the auspicious of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) DIKhan is underway in the city.
The cleanliness drive under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s “Awami Agenda” program was launched on December 30 in an effort to make the city clean and green.
While talking to APP, Chairman of the WSSC board of Directors Naimat Ullah Khan said that the campaign has been launched for the benefit of the people and it could not be successful without their full participation and cooperation.
He stressed the people especially the shopkeepers to take active part in the campaign.
He said that the purpose of the cleanliness drive was to create a sense of responsibility among citizens to keep their environment and surroundings neat and clean.
The Chairman said that all available resources should be utilized to make the campaign a success, he added. Cleaning of streets and drainage of stagnant water would also be ensured to make the environment neat and clean, he said adding, apart from this, parks, playgrounds, graveyards, shrines, mosques and other places would also be cleaned besides ensuring desilting of sewerage lines under the campaign.
The Chairman expressed his satisfaction on the performance of the staff and sanitary workers and said that all the available resources will be utilized to provide best sanitation services to the citizens of DIKhan.
Special teams will monitor the campaign in the area, he said adding special arrangements will be made to remove the garbage after collected from the main drains for which WSSC will arrange vehicles, he added.
An awareness campaign had also been launched to make the people aware of the importance of cleanliness and encourage them to keep their environment clean, he said and informed that the authorities concerned were also directed to install dustbins at different points to facilitate the citizens.
Recent Stories
Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months
Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..
Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..
China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months
Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025
Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest ban to date
Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 F1H2O World Championship
11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on abducted activists
S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air crash black box voice recorde ..
NA Committee on National Food Security meets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chairman WSSC urged citizens to take part in cleanliness drive2 minutes ago
-
24 criminals nabbed2 minutes ago
-
DC Murree ensures emergency facilities, urges tourist caution12 minutes ago
-
Versatile comedian Lehri remembered on birth anniversary22 minutes ago
-
PM lauds Pakistan Navy for successful anti-narcotics operation in Northern Arabian Sea22 minutes ago
-
Advisory for wheat sowers issued42 minutes ago
-
Dense fog disrupts routine life in city1 hour ago
-
Governor Punjab stresses for skill development among youth12 hours ago
-
Transport dept committed to modernizing transport system of Punjab13 hours ago
-
Two killed in separate incidents in Wah13 hours ago
-
Discussion to be made after receiving demands of PTI: Irfan Siddiqui13 hours ago
-
DC Kohat chairs meeting on Kohat-Bannu road expansion14 hours ago