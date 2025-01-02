Open Menu

Chairman WSSC Urged Citizens To Take Part In Cleanliness Drive

Published January 02, 2025

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) A week-long cleanliness campaign under the auspicious of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) DIKhan is underway in the city.

The cleanliness drive under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s “Awami Agenda” program was launched on December 30 in an effort to make the city clean and green.

While talking to APP, Chairman of the WSSC board of Directors Naimat Ullah Khan said that the campaign has been launched for the benefit of the people and it could not be successful without their full participation and cooperation.

He stressed the people especially the shopkeepers to take active part in the campaign.

He said that the purpose of the cleanliness drive was to create a sense of responsibility among citizens to keep their envi­ronment and surroundings neat and clean.

The Chairman said that all available resources should be utilized to make the campaign a success, he added. Cleaning of streets and drainage of stagnant water would also be ensured to make the environment neat and clean, he said adding, apart from this, parks, playgrounds, graveyards, shrines, mosques and other places would also be cleaned besides ensuring desilting of sewerage lines under the campaign.

The Chairman expressed his satisfaction on the performance of the staff and sanitary workers and said that all the available resources will be utilized to provide best sanitation services to the citizens of DIKhan.

Special teams will monitor the campaign in the area, he said adding special arrangements will be made to remove the garbage after collected from the main drains for which WSSC will arrange vehicles, he added.

An awareness campaign had also been launched to make the people aware of the importance of cleanliness and encourage them to keep their environment clean, he said and informed that the authorities concerned were also directed to install dustbins at different points to facilitate the citizens.

