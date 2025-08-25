Chairman WSSC Visits Rain-affected Areas, Inspects Drainage System In DI Khan
Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2025 | 02:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Chairman board of Directors of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Dera Ismail Khan, Naimatullah Khan Gandapur, on Monday, paid a field visit to Zafarabad and inspected rain-affected areas to review the situation caused by heavy rainfall.
During the visit, the Chairman directed the concerned staff to ensure immediate drainage of accumulated rainwater and issued instructions for the cleaning of nullahs and the drainage system to prevent inconvenience to the public.
He appreciated the tireless efforts of WSSC officials and sanitary workers for their prompt response and successful dewatering operation in different parts of the city, including night shifts, after the heavy rains.
The Chairman urged citizens to cooperate with WSSC during the rainy season and avoid throwing garbage in nullahs, which causes blockages and hampers drainage operations.
Meanwhile, a special cleanliness and desilting campaign has been launched across the city to improve the drainage system and ensure a clean and safe environment for residents.
WSSC management reiterated its commitment to provide better sanitation and water management facilities to the people of Dera Ismail Khan.
