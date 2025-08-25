Open Menu

Chairman WSSC Visits Rain-affected Areas, Inspects Drainage System In DI Khan

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Chairman WSSC visits rain-affected areas, inspects drainage system in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Chairman board of Directors of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Dera Ismail Khan, Naimatullah Khan Gandapur, on Monday, paid a field visit to Zafarabad and inspected rain-affected areas to review the situation caused by heavy rainfall.

During the visit, the Chairman directed the concerned staff to ensure immediate drainage of accumulated rainwater and issued instructions for the cleaning of nullahs and the drainage system to prevent inconvenience to the public.

He appreciated the tireless efforts of WSSC officials and sanitary workers for their prompt response and successful dewatering operation in different parts of the city, including night shifts, after the heavy rains.

The Chairman urged citizens to cooperate with WSSC during the rainy season and avoid throwing garbage in nullahs, which causes blockages and hampers drainage operations.

Meanwhile, a special cleanliness and desilting campaign has been launched across the city to improve the drainage system and ensure a clean and safe environment for residents.

WSSC management reiterated its commitment to provide better sanitation and water management facilities to the people of Dera Ismail Khan.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

7 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

22 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

22 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

23 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

23 hours ago
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

1 day ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan