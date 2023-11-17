Open Menu

Chairman WSSCA Takes Action To Address Water And Sanitation Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2023 | 11:50 AM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Chairman of the board of Directors of the Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) Major (R) Zulfiqar Ahmed Friday paid a comprehensive visit to various areas of Union Council Nawan Shehr to address water and sanitization concerns of the people.

Deputy Manager Water Supply Engineer Ayaz Darani and Chief Sanitary Inspector Muhammad Saqib were also present during the visit, the visit covered key localities, including Thandiani Chowk, Mohallah Kand Miliyar, Lower Kand Miliyar, Stadium Road, Jogan, Khatmori, Mohallah Musa Zai, and Mohallah Khalil Zai.

WSSCA team provided essential instructions aimed at ensuring the efficient provision of water and enhancing the sanitation system in the mentioned areas. They examined the ongoing work on the water supply line at Thandiani Chowk, a critical component of the efforts to improve water infrastructure.

Responding to public complaints specifically in Thandiani Chowk, Chairman Zulfiqar Ahmed directed prompt action to address the issues by replacing the water supply lines. The objective is to alleviate the difficulties faced by the public and enhance the overall water supply system.

Tehsil Member and Chairman of Neighbourhood Council Dhoodial and Nawan Shehr Sadaqat Khan Jadoon brought to the attention of Chairman Zulfiqar Ahmed the sanitation-related grievances expressed by the public.

In response, Major (R) Zulfiqar Ahmed initiated a special cleanliness drive throughout the union council. This dedicated effort aims to address the concerns raised, with a specific focus on removing accumulated garbage in large drains that have persisted for an extended period.

