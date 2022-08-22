Chairman WSSCA visits Abbottabad city areas to review cleanliness measures

Chairman Board of Directors Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) Major Zulfiqar Ahmed (R) on Monday visited Union Council Urban City, Kayhal, Nawan Shahr and dumping ground

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Chairman board of Directors Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) Major Zulfiqar Ahmed (R) on Monday visited Union Council Urban City, Kayhal, Nawan Shahr and dumping ground.

During the visit, he inspected the cleanliness arrangements at Fawara Chowk, Kunj Road, Link Road, Murree Road, Jharian Road and Awami Road.

Chairman WSSCA gave instructions to cover open manholes, remove garbage from drains and dispose of garbage in time.

He met the residents of the area and also gave instructions for redressal of their grievances.

The hawkers and vegetable vendors in Band Kho Chowk were advised not to throw garbage in drains and to cooperate with WSSCA staff.

Deputy Manager Solid Waste Management Engineer Javed Abbasi briefed Major (R) Zulfiqar Ahmed regarding the planning of disposal of garbage in a scientific manner in a part of the dumping ground.

Umar Asghar Khan Foundation Coordinator Mumtaz Tanoli and Chief Sanitary Inspector Muhammad Saqib were also present on the occasion.