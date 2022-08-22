UrduPoint.com

Chairman WSSCA Visits Abbottabad City Areas To Review Cleanliness Measures

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Chairman WSSCA visits Abbottabad city areas to review cleanliness measures

Chairman Board of Directors Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) Major Zulfiqar Ahmed (R) on Monday visited Union Council Urban City, Kayhal, Nawan Shahr and dumping ground

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Chairman board of Directors Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) Major Zulfiqar Ahmed (R) on Monday visited Union Council Urban City, Kayhal, Nawan Shahr and dumping ground.

During the visit, he inspected the cleanliness arrangements at Fawara Chowk, Kunj Road, Link Road, Murree Road, Jharian Road and Awami Road.

Chairman WSSCA gave instructions to cover open manholes, remove garbage from drains and dispose of garbage in time.

He met the residents of the area and also gave instructions for redressal of their grievances.

The hawkers and vegetable vendors in Band Kho Chowk were advised not to throw garbage in drains and to cooperate with WSSCA staff.

Deputy Manager Solid Waste Management Engineer Javed Abbasi briefed Major (R) Zulfiqar Ahmed regarding the planning of disposal of garbage in a scientific manner in a part of the dumping ground.

Umar Asghar Khan Foundation Coordinator Mumtaz Tanoli and Chief Sanitary Inspector Muhammad Saqib were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Water Murree Asghar Khan Company Visit Road From

Recent Stories

Govt, opposition must focus on flood impacts, clim ..

Govt, opposition must focus on flood impacts, climate

14 seconds ago
 Int'l Housing Expo-2022 to be held in November

Int'l Housing Expo-2022 to be held in November

17 seconds ago
 NASA Astronaut Says Training With Cosmonauts Incre ..

NASA Astronaut Says Training With Cosmonauts Incredible Opportunity

3 minutes ago
 Dengue surveillance geared up in city

Dengue surveillance geared up in city

3 minutes ago
 Senate body on education urges Chairman HEC to emp ..

Senate body on education urges Chairman HEC to empower educational sector

3 minutes ago
 Petition filed seeking disqualification of Imran K ..

Petition filed seeking disqualification of Imran Khan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.