Chairman WSSCA Visits Flood-affected Areas To Assess Accumulated Water Situation, Cleanliness

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2023 | 03:10 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman board of Directors WSSCA, Major (R) Zulfiqar Ahmed on Thursday visited the flood-affected areas of the city including Malikpura, Kunj Kehal, Sarban Chowk, and various other localities to assess the situation of accumulated water and cleanliness arrangements.

He was accompanied by Chief Sanitary Inspector Muhammad Thaqib.

They assessed the situation of accumulated water at Sarban Chowk, Sina Laboratory Chowk, and Aaram Bagh Chowk and inspected the cleanliness arrangements.

He said that after the construction of the overhead bridge near Sarban Chowk by the National Highway Authority (NHA), the traffic system was affected due to the installation of walls in the middle of the road which has stopped water during recent rains.

"Proper arrangements have been made to resolve this issue and ensure the smooth flow of water in the future to prevent road closures and other related problems," the chairman added.

On the occasion, Major (R) Zulfiqar Ahmed issued instructions for the proper cleaning of drainage channels. He also directed Chief Sanitary Inspector Muhammad Thaqib to continue efforts for public welfare and cooperation.

Major (R) Zulfiqar Ahmed urged the citizens to refrain from dumping waste into the open drains to avoid clogging during heavy rainfall, which could lead to water-logging in the affected areas.

