Chairman Youth Welfare Organization Khar calls on Deputy Commissioner Bajaur

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman Youth Welfare Organization Khar Tehsil Usman Syed called on Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Fayyaz Sherpao and discussed in details various steps being taken for the awareness of general public to take seriously and help in stopping the outbreak of coronavirus.

During the meeting with the Deputy Commissioner, the two expressed concern over various regional issues as well as the horrific spread of the corona virus. Usman Syed informed DC Bajaur that some people in ignorance consider the outbreak as a joke, which has led to a worrying increase in casualties.

On the occasion, Usman Syed pointed out the lack of vaccine for rabid dogs and other problems including continuous load shedding of electricity in District Headquarters Hospital Khar.

Taking immediate action, the Deputy Commissioner directed the WAPDA officials to send electricity to the hospital immediately and without any long break. He also issued immediate orders to the DHO to make anti-rabies vaccine available wherever possible. "I will pay for it from my salary but it should be ensured the availability of the vaccine," DC Bajaur directed the DHO.