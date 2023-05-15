Chairman Yusuf Foundation calls on in-charge Kiswah Kaaba

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The chairman of Yusuf Foundation Pakistan, Mir Muhammad Yusuf Khan Rind called on Sheikh Hamza Al Ayouni, in-charge of Kiswah Kaaba.

Mir Asfandiar Khan Rind, Mir Ahmed Yar Khan Rind and Imdad Mengal were also present.

While talking to the in-charge Kiswah Kaaba, the Chairman Yusuf Foundation said that the cordial relations between the two nations Pakistan and Saudia Arabia were very important and long-rooted.

Referring to a dinner given by King Abdul Aziz to which he invited a delegation of the All India Muslim League to attend, before the partition, he said it paved the way for Pakistan's entry into the UN.

He further said that 'King Abdul Aziz's relationship with All India Muslim and Quaid-e-Azam is now an important part of Pakistan's history.