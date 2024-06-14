Chairman Zakat & Ushar distribute cheque, dowry fund among deserving

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) District Chairman Zakat and Ushar District Shaheed Benazirabad Mir Muhammad Sial on Friday distributed cheque worth one million rupees to more than 70 beneficiaries of District Shaheed Benazirabad, for dowry and rehabilitation purpose at the Darbar Hall of the Deputy Commissioner office.

Chairman Zakat and Usher said that on the directives of the provincial government, the Zakat and Usher department is helping the deserving people in different ways so that they could celebrate Eid ul Azha in a befitting manner.

DC Nawabshah Shariyar Gul Memon and other members of Zakat Commitee were also present on the occasion.