Chairmen BoI, PTA discuss investment opportunities in telecom sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State and Chairman board of Investment (BOI), Muhammad Azfar Ahsan and Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa (r) here on Thursday discussed matters pertaining to new investment opportunities in telecom and allied sectors.

Chairman PTA during a meeting with Chairman and Secretary BOI, Fareena Mazhar said that owing to government policies and regulatory mechanisms, Pakistan is among the attractive markets for local and foreign investors looking for new avenues in Information Communications Technologies (ICT) sector.

Both sides agreed to continue to work together to promote investments in Pakistan.