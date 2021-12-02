UrduPoint.com

Chairmen BoI, PTA Discuss Investment Opportunities In Telecom Sector

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 08:47 PM

Chairmen BoI, PTA discuss investment opportunities in telecom sector

Minister of State and Chairman Board of Investment (BOI), Muhammad Azfar Ahsan and Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa (r) here on Thursday discussed matters pertaining to new investment opportunities in telecom and allied sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State and Chairman board of Investment (BOI), Muhammad Azfar Ahsan and Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa (r) here on Thursday discussed matters pertaining to new investment opportunities in telecom and allied sectors.

Chairman PTA during a meeting with Chairman and Secretary BOI, Fareena Mazhar said that owing to government policies and regulatory mechanisms, Pakistan is among the attractive markets for local and foreign investors looking for new avenues in Information Communications Technologies (ICT) sector.

Both sides agreed to continue to work together to promote investments in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Market Government BOI

Recent Stories

Legislative Wins Fail to Boost Biden With 45% Vote ..

Legislative Wins Fail to Boost Biden With 45% Voter Disapproval of Job Performan ..

3 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Made Minsk Hostile to Kiev After His St ..

Lukashenko Made Minsk Hostile to Kiev After His Statement on Crimea - Kuleba

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine Poses No Threat to Russia Despite Latter's ..

Ukraine Poses No Threat to Russia Despite Latter's Disinformation Campaign - Bli ..

3 minutes ago
 Over 6 in 10 Lebanese Want to Leave Country, Recor ..

Over 6 in 10 Lebanese Want to Leave Country, Record High in 12 Years of Surveys ..

3 minutes ago
 UK to Treat Domestic Abuse, Sexual Offenses as Ser ..

UK to Treat Domestic Abuse, Sexual Offenses as Seriously as Knife Crime - Govern ..

3 minutes ago
 Omicron Brings Uncertainties, OPEC+ to Monitor Sit ..

Omicron Brings Uncertainties, OPEC+ to Monitor Situation - Novak

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.