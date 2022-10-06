Chairperson assures to take prerequisite measures to protect children, their education

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairperson, National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) Afshan Tehseen Bajwa on Wednesday assured the commission would take all prerequisite measures to protect the children and their education in the flood hit areas of the country.

Talking to APP here, she said out of school students would be able to continue their education after completion of rehabilitation phase.

She told around 18,000 schools buildings and education infrastructure was fully or partially damaged due to flash floods in the country thus deprived millions of children access to education.

She said that torrential rains had killed more than 1,200 people, including 400 children and demolished much of the infrastructure vital to children's well-being.

She said the children affected are among the most vulnerable in the country, adding they live in many of the 72 hardest-hit districts.