UrduPoint.com

Chairperson Assures To Take Prerequisite Measures To Protect Children, Their Education

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Chairperson assures to take prerequisite measures to protect children, their education

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairperson, National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) Afshan Tehseen Bajwa on Wednesday assured the commission would take all prerequisite measures to protect the children and their education in the flood hit areas of the country.

Talking to APP here, she said out of school students would be able to continue their education after completion of rehabilitation phase.

She told around 18,000 schools buildings and education infrastructure was fully or partially damaged due to flash floods in the country thus deprived millions of children access to education.

She said that torrential rains had killed more than 1,200 people, including 400 children and demolished much of the infrastructure vital to children's well-being.

She said the children affected are among the most vulnerable in the country, adding they live in many of the 72 hardest-hit districts.

Related Topics

Education Flood All Million Rains

Recent Stories

Govt taking measures to bring down dollar price: I ..

Govt taking measures to bring down dollar price: Ishaq Dar

27 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th October 2022

3 hours ago
 Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian Will Take Year ..

Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian Will Take Years, US Government Aid to Persis ..

12 hours ago
 US Pushing Countries at UN to Back Draft Resolutio ..

US Pushing Countries at UN to Back Draft Resolution Condemning Russia Referendum ..

12 hours ago
 Canada to Continue Sanctioning IRGC Leadership Ove ..

Canada to Continue Sanctioning IRGC Leadership Over Downing of Flight 752 - Trud ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.