Chairperson BISP Condemns Darul Uloom Haqqania Blast

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Chairperson BISP condemns Darul Uloom Haqqania blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISE) Rubina Khalid has strongly condemned the suicide blast at Jamia Masjid of Darul Uloom Haqqania Akora Khattak.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Rubina Khalid expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the terrorist attack.

She said that targeting innocent people during prayers is against islam and is a very cowardly and heinous act.

Senator Rubina Khalid said that terrorists are the enemies of religion, Pakistan and humanity. He prayed for the eternal peace of those killed in the terrorist attack.

