Chairperson BISP conducts E-Katcheri session to address beneficiaries’ concerns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid conducted a live E-Katcheri session at BISP Headquarters on Monday to listen to the concerns of beneficiaries.

During the session, Senator Rubina Khalid directly interacted with beneficiaries via BISP's official Facebook account, listening to their concerns and issuing immediate directives for the resolution of their complaints.

Over the course of the one-hour live session, 34 people from across the country called in.

The callers asked questions related to their enrollment in the Benazir Income Support Programme, eligibility criteria, and stipend information for the Benazir Kafaalat, Taleemi Wazaif, and Nashonuma programmes.

Senator Rubina Khalid addressed their queries in real time and instructed officers to resolve the issues on an urgent basis.

The Chairperson informed the callers that if, for any reason, a deserving woman is unable to withdraw her stipend on time, the amount is added to her next installment, which she can receive as a lump sum.

Senator Rubina Khalid further explained that payments are currently being made under a new banking model to ensure the distribution of funds to deserving women in a dignified and transparent manner.