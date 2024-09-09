Open Menu

Chairperson BISP Conducts E-Katcheri Session To Address Beneficiaries’ Concerns

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Chairperson BISP conducts E-Katcheri session to address beneficiaries’ concerns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid conducted a live E-Katcheri session at BISP Headquarters on Monday to listen to the concerns of beneficiaries.

During the session, Senator Rubina Khalid directly interacted with beneficiaries via BISP's official Facebook account, listening to their concerns and issuing immediate directives for the resolution of their complaints.

Over the course of the one-hour live session, 34 people from across the country called in.

The callers asked questions related to their enrollment in the Benazir Income Support Programme, eligibility criteria, and stipend information for the Benazir Kafaalat, Taleemi Wazaif, and Nashonuma programmes.

Senator Rubina Khalid addressed their queries in real time and instructed officers to resolve the issues on an urgent basis.

The Chairperson informed the callers that if, for any reason, a deserving woman is unable to withdraw her stipend on time, the amount is added to her next installment, which she can receive as a lump sum.

Senator Rubina Khalid further explained that payments are currently being made under a new banking model to ensure the distribution of funds to deserving women in a dignified and transparent manner.

Related Topics

Resolution Facebook Women From

Recent Stories

Gold Price Decreases by Rs 1,100 per Tola in Pakis ..

Gold Price Decreases by Rs 1,100 per Tola in Pakistan

31 minutes ago
 Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi ..

Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi' video

2 hours ago
 Potential movement could start anytime to focus Ad ..

Potential movement could start anytime to focus Adiala jail, warns Aliya Hamza

2 hours ago
 Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain a ..

Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain across all formats

2 hours ago
 Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi' ..

Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi's possible visit to Pakistan g ..

3 hours ago
 Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extens ..

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extension

4 hours ago
Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise ..

Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise UAE's Domestic Cricket Scene

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

1 day ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan