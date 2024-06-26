Chairperson BISP Emphasizes Lifting Beneficiaries Out Of Poverty
Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid on Wednesday emphasized the critical role of skill development in lifting the programme’s beneficiaries out of poverty.
She was speaking during a meeting with Co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates.
The discussion focused on key initiatives aimed at alleviating poverty through skill development and economic empowerment of women.
She stated, “Economic empowerment is a prerequisite for the overall empowerment of women. Financial independence is the key to their freedom and success. Taking beneficiaries out of poverty is our top priority, and BISP is committed to various projects to achieve this goal.”
One of the major advancements discussed was the introduction of a digital system to enhance transparency in the disbursement of quarterly stipends.
This system aims to ensure that beneficiaries receive their payments promptly and securely, thereby improving the overall efficiency of the programme.
Bill Gates commended the initiatives and performance of the BISP, calling it an excellent welfare programme for those in need.
He expressed his full support for the programme, acknowledging the significant progress made in combating malnutrition and increasing food security for vulnerable populations.
Gates stated, “I appreciate the remarkable strides made by the BISP in addressing key issues such as malnutrition and food security.”
Chairperson Rubina Khalid extended her gratitude to Bill Gates for his continued support of Benazir Income Support Program projects. “We are deeply thankful for the support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which bolsters our efforts to empower the most deserving segments of our society,” she said.
