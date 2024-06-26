Open Menu

Chairperson BISP Emphasizes Lifting Beneficiaries Out Of Poverty

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Chairperson BISP emphasizes lifting beneficiaries out of poverty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid on Wednesday emphasized the critical role of skill development in lifting the programme’s beneficiaries out of poverty.

She was speaking during a meeting with Co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates.

The discussion focused on key initiatives aimed at alleviating poverty through skill development and economic empowerment of women.

She stated, “Economic empowerment is a prerequisite for the overall empowerment of women. Financial independence is the key to their freedom and success. Taking beneficiaries out of poverty is our top priority, and BISP is committed to various projects to achieve this goal.”

One of the major advancements discussed was the introduction of a digital system to enhance transparency in the disbursement of quarterly stipends.

This system aims to ensure that beneficiaries receive their payments promptly and securely, thereby improving the overall efficiency of the programme.

Bill Gates commended the initiatives and performance of the BISP, calling it an excellent welfare programme for those in need.

He expressed his full support for the programme, acknowledging the significant progress made in combating malnutrition and increasing food security for vulnerable populations.

Gates stated, “I appreciate the remarkable strides made by the BISP in addressing key issues such as malnutrition and food security.”

Chairperson Rubina Khalid extended her gratitude to Bill Gates for his continued support of Benazir Income Support Program projects. “We are deeply thankful for the support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which bolsters our efforts to empower the most deserving segments of our society,” she said.

Related Topics

Bill Gates Progress Independence Women From Top

Recent Stories

Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Battin ..

Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Batting rankings

2 hours ago
 Technology is trending towards sustainability, and ..

Technology is trending towards sustainability, and TECNO Pakistan is leading the ..

2 hours ago
 Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakis ..

Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakistan: Balochistan Home Minister

2 hours ago
 realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realm ..

Realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL

IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL

4 hours ago
 Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi

Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi

4 hours ago
FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark bir ..

FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark birth of Lionel Messi

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in ..

Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict

19 hours ago
 Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in he ..

Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave

19 hours ago
 Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rul ..

Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan