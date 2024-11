Chairperson BISP emphasizes promotion of country’s handicraft industry

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Monday emphasized the significance of preserving and promoting Pakistan's rich cultural heritage through traditional crafts and arts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Monday emphasized the significance of preserving and promoting Pakistan's rich cultural heritage through traditional crafts and arts.

She was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Alfa Mall, a pioneering digital trading platform revolutionizing the fashion industry, in Karachi, said a news release.

The event brought together influential figures from the fashion world, marketing professionals, government officials, and corporate entities.

During her keynote speech, Rubina Khalid stressed the importance of integrating these timeless products into the modern fashion world, providing opportunities for BISP's Hunarmand beneficiaries to connect with the modern economy.

"Hunarmand art and crafts products are a testament to Pakistan's cultural and traditional history. It's essential we revive, preserve, and protect these treasures, introducing them to the modern fashion world, we should also take it as an opportunity to uplift our underprivileged artisans and skilled BISP beneficiaries," she stated.

The chairperson urged Pakistani brands and fashion icons to incorporate traditional arts and crafts into their designs, supporting BISP beneficiaries.

The event organisers shared inspiring success stories of Hunarmand women from rural Sindh, including Saima and Nosaba, who utilize art and craft to support their families.

Alfa Mall, a project of Alflah Bank, offers a "Buy Now, Pay Later" concept, bridging the digital and physical worlds. This platform empowers Hunarmand women by providing digital trading opportunities and connecting them to modern economy by showcasing and marketing of products.

The partnership between BISP and Alfa Mall will enable more beneficiary artisans from across Pakistan to access this platform, expanding their market reach thereby uplifting them and providing an opportunity to break the poverty cycle.

This collaboration is a significant step towards financial empowerment of BISP beneficiaries, committed to providing opportunities for Hunarmand women to thrive in the modern economy.

The event showcased stalls featuring Hunarmand products, highlighting the talents of BISP beneficiaries.