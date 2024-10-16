Open Menu

Chairperson BISP Emphasizes Provision Of Technical, Vocational Training To Beneficiaries Children

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 10:43 PM

Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Wednesday termed provision of technical and vocational training to the children of BISP-registered families as one of the program's top priorities

Through this initiative, these children will gain access to employment and small business opportunities, which will not only improve their families' economic conditions but also enable them to contribute to the country's development.

Senator Rubina Khalid shared these views during her visit to the Sindh Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) Staff College in New Karachi, today, said a news release.

During her visit, Chairperson Rubina Khalid toured various departments and ongoing classes at STEVTA Staff College and engaged with faculty members. Director of STEVTA Staff College, Zarqa Saeed, briefed Chairperson BISP on skill development programs and the institution's various departments.

The event was also attended by DG Sindh, Zulfikar Ali Shaikh, Deputy Director Zulqarnain Haider Shah, Managing Director of STEVTA Munawar Ali Mithani, Chairman Saleem Raza Jalbani, and others.

