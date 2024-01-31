Chairperson BISP Emphasizes Role Of Call Agents As Ambassadors Of Empathy, Support
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2024 | 07:34 PM
Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib during his visit to the newly established BISP call centre underscored the crucial role of call agents as ambassadors of empathy and support for the poorest and most deprived citizens of Pakistan
The BISP call centre has recently been established at the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) to inform and address the grievances of the general public related to BISP.
The BISP call centre has recently been established at the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) to inform and address the grievances of the general public related to BISP.
DG NTC, Faisal Bashir Ch briefed Dr. Amjad Saqib that this centre is operational with more than 25 call agents and is set to expand its capacity in the future to further assist the vulnerable segments of society.
Dr. Amjad Saqib stressed the need for a Performance Evaluation Mechanism for call agents to ensure efficiency and effectiveness in their services.
He emphasized the ethical treatment of the needy by call agents during his visit to the call centre, acknowledging their significance in facilitating the underprivileged.
He expressed gratitude to the NTC for its collaboration in establishing this advanced call centre, which aims to enhance the overall perception of BISP.
"Helping the poor is equivalent to charity and worship," remarked Dr. Amjad Saqib, highlighting the noble cause that the BISP call centre serves.
He believed that the call centre would play a pivotal role in improving the public's perception of the institution and providing authentic information, as well as expediting the resolution of complaints.
Dr. Amjad Saqib affirmed that all complaints lodged through the Complaint Management System would be directly forwarded to BISP field offices for prompt resolution.
This commitment to efficient complaint resolution aims to streamline the process and ensure that the needs of the citizens are met effectively.
To register a complaint or obtain information related to BISP, the public is encouraged to contact the toll-free number 080026477. Additional Secretary BISP Dr. Muhammad Tahir Noor was also present on this occasion.
