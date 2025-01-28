Open Menu

Chairperson BISP Holds Live E-Katcheri Session To Address Public Complaints

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, conducted a live e-katcheri session on Monday via BISP's official Facebook page.

The session, lasting one hour and 10 minutes, provided a platform for 35 callers from across the country to directly share their concerns with the Chairperson.

Senator Rubina Khalid assured participants that all issues and complaints would be resolved promptly, directing her team to address them on a priority basis.

During the session, Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized that registration for the Benazir Income Support Programme is completely free of cost.

She clarified that there is no fee for the BISP survey and urged people to report anyone demanding money under the program's name, labeling such claims as fraudulent.

She explained the program's survey guidelines, noting that households cannot be resurveyed before a two-year period.

She advised beneficiaries to avoid repeated requests for surveys or unnecessary visits to BISP centers, which can lead to inconvenience.

Senator Rubina Khalid also warned beneficiaries to trust only official messages and calls originating from the designated helpline number, 8171.

She urged participants to report fraudulent activities immediately to ensure transparency and accountability.

Addressing concerns regarding payments, the Chairperson appealed to deserving women to ensure they receive their full payments without any deductions. She encouraged them to report irregularities by contacting the BISP Helpline at 0800-26477 or by visiting the nearest BISP office.

Senator Rubina Khalid praised the integrity of individuals who voluntarily identified themselves as ineligible for the program's assistance, encouraging others to follow their example to ensure aid reaches the most deserving.

Reaffirming the program's commitment to transparency, she assured strict action against anyone involved in fraudulent practices or unauthorized deductions, emphasizing BISP’s dedication to justice and accountability.

The live e-katcheri reflected BISP’s efforts to engage directly with beneficiaries and address their concerns effectively, promoting transparency and trust in the program.

