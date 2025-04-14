Chairperson BISP holds live E-Katcheri Session, directs immediate redressal of public complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid interacted with beneficiaries from across the country during a live E-Katcheri session held on Monday through the official Facebook page of BISP.

During the over hour-long session, 30 callers contacted the Chairperson to share their concerns and problems related to the programme.

Senator Rubina Khalid issued immediate directives to BISP officials to address all complaints and issues raised by the callers on a priority basis.

Reiterating the importance of the re-survey process, she emphasized that every family receiving financial assistance from BISP must undergo re-certification after three years to maintain their eligibility status.

"Deserving women should ensure timely re-survey at their nearest BISP Tehsil Office to avoid any interruptions in financial aid,” she said, while advising beneficiaries to provide a mobile number that is active and in use during the survey.

She further urged people to update their contact numbers with the BISP office in case of changes, ensuring uninterrupted communication.

The Senator stressed the importance of waiting for official messages from 8171 before visiting payment centers to avoid unnecessary crowding.

She warned against falling prey to scammers and clarified that BISP does not charge any fee for registration or survey.

"No one should pay any money for any BISP service. If someone demands payment in the name of BISP, they are deceiving you," she asserted.

She also informed the public that once a household has been surveyed, it cannot be re-surveyed before a period of two years. Unnecessary requests for repeated surveys only add to the inconvenience of others, she noted.

Senator Rubina Khalid advised all deserving women to collect their full entitled payments and report any deductions immediately by calling the BISP helpline 0800-26477 or visiting the nearest office.

The E-Katcheri session reflects BISP’s continued commitment to transparency, accessibility, and direct engagement with the public for effective service delivery.