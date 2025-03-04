Open Menu

Chairperson BISP, MD PBM Discuss Mutual Cooperation For Welfare Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Chairperson BISP, MD PBM discuss mutual cooperation for welfare projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid in a meeting with the Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Senator Captain (R) Shaheen Khalid Butt on Tuesday discussed avenues of mutual cooperation in welfare initiatives for the socio-economic uplift of disadvantaged communities.

During the meeting held at the PBM office, Senator Rubina Khalid congratulated Shaheen Khalid Butt on assuming the charge of MD Bait-ul-Mal and expressed her hope for strengthening collaboration between the two organizations.

The meeting focused on data sharing of deserving individuals through the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER), skill development programs under the Benazir Hunarmand Program, and future welfare projects.

Senator Rubina Khalid said that BISP is set to launch the Benazir Hunarmand Program to provide certified skill training to eligible individuals, enabling them to secure international employment opportunities.

“In light of the rising demand for skilled labor in the global market, providing certified training will help deserving individuals achieve economic independence and break the cycle of poverty,” she remarked.

The Chairperson emphasized that data sharing between BISP and PBM would help identify and target deserving individuals more effectively, ensuring the transparency and success of joint welfare projects.

MD Bait-ul-Mal Shaheen Khalid Butt assured his full support and cooperation, reiterating PBM's commitment to work alongside BISP for the betterment of underprivileged segments of society.

Both leaders agreed to further strengthen coordination between the two institutions for the uplift of marginalized communities across the country.

Recent Stories

Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister war ..

Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister warns cheating mafia of strict ac ..

1 minute ago
 Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan

19 minutes ago
 'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despit ..

'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despite govt tactics'

38 minutes ago
 Al Seer Marine adds 'Tabit', 'Rigel' MR tankers, b ..

Al Seer Marine adds 'Tabit', 'Rigel' MR tankers, bringing fleet to 16

41 minutes ago
 Gaddafi Stadium’s construction quality exposed a ..

Gaddafi Stadium’s construction quality exposed ahead of ICC CT 2025 second sem ..

54 minutes ago
 EDGE, MEXT collaborate to drive innovation, capabi ..

EDGE, MEXT collaborate to drive innovation, capability development

56 minutes ago
Salman Ali Agha named T20I captain as Pakistan ann ..

Salman Ali Agha named T20I captain as Pakistan announces squad for New Zealand t ..

58 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Gha ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri as Under ..

1 hour ago
 China Eastern Airlines to launch direct flights be ..

China Eastern Airlines to launch direct flights between Shanghai, Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 SAMANA Developers rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to m ..

SAMANA Developers rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to mark AED40 million contribution ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Dir ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Director-General of Federal Autho ..

1 hour ago
 Asia accounts for 62.7% of multinational companies ..

Asia accounts for 62.7% of multinational companies attracted by Dubai Internatio ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan