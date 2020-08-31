Chairperson BISP meets Shafqat Mehmood

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and Waseela-i-Taleem (WET) Programme, Dr Sania Nishtar met with Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mahmood here on Monday at his office.

Federal Minister for Education was given a detailed presentation on WeT programme, key process, mechanism of monitoring and its impact on enrollment, attendance, grade repetition and women empowerment.

Under this programme, stipend of Rs 1500 per boy and Rs 2000 for girls per quarter were being given. Total budget allocated for this program was Rs 4 billion previously but now it has been increased to Rs 8 billion.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood appreciated the programme and also advised for strict monitoring to avoid fake entries for receiving cash.

Both sides have also agreed to share the data out of school children.