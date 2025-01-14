Chairperson BISP Meets Shahina Sher Ali
Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2025 | 07:35 PM
Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program Senator Rubina Khalid met with Provincial Minister for Women's Development Shahina Sher Ali at her office on Tuesday
During the meeting, BISP's initiatives for empowerment, skill training and business start-up of deserving women with the support of Sindh government were discussed.
In the meeting, it was agreed that BISP, Sindh Government and officials of Sindh Technical Educational and Vocational Training Authority will participate in the next meeting and BISP will discuss skills training, business opportunities and operational procedures of deserving women.
Senator Rubina Khalid while talking to the provincial minister said that we are devoting this year to a unique skilled program through which we will provide skill training to deserving women and their family members so that they can stand on their own feet while earning their own jobs.
She said that we need the support of Sindh government for skill training of deserving women.
Shahina Sher Ali highly appreciated BISP's initiatives for economic empowerment of deserving women and assured full cooperation from her institution.
