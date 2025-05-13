Chairperson BISP meets WFP Country Director to strengthen nutrition and education initiatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, held a high-level meeting with the World food Programme (WFP) Country Director, Coco Ushiyama to explore avenues for strengthening collaborative efforts in nutrition and education for BISP beneficiaries.

The meeting, also attended by WFP Deputy Country Director Rathi Pala Krishnan and BISP Director General Dr. Asim Ijaz, focused on enhancing the school Meal Programme, development of the Nashonuma Dashboard, data sharing protocols, and repurposing Nashonuma centers into counseling hubs for maternal and child health.

Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized the need for ensuring the provision of quality Specialized Nutritious Food (SNF) under the Nashonuma initiative, underlining its critical role in combating child stunting and promoting maternal well-being.

She also highlighted the importance of expanding health-related initiatives in the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

WFP Country Director, Coco Ushiyama reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to support BISP's efforts and agreed on engaging additional stakeholders to bolster strategic collaborations in the future.