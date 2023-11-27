Chairperson BISP outlines comprehensive strategy to fight against poverty

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib outlined a comprehensive strategy aimed at making BISP an exemplary institution to fight against poverty and emphasized the importance of linking needy children to technical skill areas and suggested an endowment fund for their welfare

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib outlined a comprehensive strategy aimed at making BISP an exemplary institution to fight against poverty and emphasized the importance of linking needy children to technical skill areas and suggested an endowment fund for their welfare.

He said this while addressing a gathering of BISP employees here at Usmania Masjid on Monday.

He said that BISP is a form of worship and welfare of downtrodden societies which is serving 9.3 million needy families in the country and highlighted the moral imperative of addressing poverty as a collective responsibility.

Dr Amjad Saqib emphasized the importance of linking children from needy families to technical skills and import them with modern skills as to enable them to become income generating and profitable for the society while providing them with avenues for a brighter future.

Dr Amjad Saqib stressed BISP employees to establish of an endowment fund dedicated for the welfare of needy families.

This innovative initiative seeks to create a sustainable mechanism for long-term support, showcasing BISP's commitment to trans-formative solutions.

During his visit to the BISP office in Muzaffarabad, Dr.

Muhammad Amjad Saqib personally engaged with needy women, listening to their concerns and experiences.

He underscored the significance of maintaining cleanliness in the offices and treating needy women with dignity, reinforcing the program's commitment to empathy and respect.

Dr Amjad Saqib directed the staff to ensure the complete disbursement of payment to needy families without any deduction. Recognizing the importance of transparency, he advised dialogue with POS agents for the efficient and transparent disbursement of stipends.

Dr Amjad Saqib urged BISP employees to collectively make the program an exemplary institution. He invoked the principles of ‘Mawakhat’, encouraging everyone to contribute to the welfare of poor families and uphold the core values of compassion and service.

Dr Amjad Saqib also participated as a keynote speaker in the panel discussion on Youth Entrepreneurship Micro financing and Financial Inclusion at AJK Youth Summit.

Earlier, the Zonal Director Central Zonal office BISP AJK Muzaffarabad Dr Abdul Aziz Qurashi along with his whole team of BISP Muzaffarabad Division warmly welcomed the Chairperson BISP on his arrival in Muzaffarabad.