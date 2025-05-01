Open Menu

Chairperson BISP Pays Tribute To Workers On International Labor Day

May 01, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) On the occasion of International Labor Day, Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, extended heartfelt tributes to the labor force of Pakistan, calling them the "backbone of the nation" and vital contributors to the country’s development and progress.

"Today, we honor the unwavering dedication, relentless passion, and significant contributions of our workers who drive Pakistan’s prosperity," said Senator Rubina Khalid in her message. She underscored that a dignified and just society can only be built upon the pillars of equal opportunities, respect, and inclusive development for all workers.

Reaffirming BISP’s commitment to empowering marginalized communities, the Chairperson highlighted the Benazir Hunar Mand Program-a flagship initiative designed to equip underprivileged women and their children with vocational skills and training. “This program reflects the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who believed that 'skill is your asset-something no one can take away from you,’” she noted.

Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized that the initiative aims not only to create employment avenues but also to instill self-confidence, self-reliance, and a sense of dignity among its beneficiaries. “By empowering women and families with practical knowledge and skills, we are fostering a stronger, more equitable society,” she added.

In her concluding remarks, the Chairperson urged the nation to come together in pursuit of a skilled and inclusive Pakistan.

“Let us unite to uphold the rights of workers, promote fair labor practices, and build a country where every citizen can thrive in a safe and respectful environment. This is the dream envisioned by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto - a dream we must turn into reality,” she affirmed.

