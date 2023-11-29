Chairperson BISP proposes establishment of Endowment Fund for underprivileged families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib Wednesday proposed the establishment of an endowment fund dedicated to the welfare of needy families.

While addressing a gathering of BISP employees at City University Mosque in Peshawar, Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib

said that BISP is committed to provide financial assistance to nearly one core deserving families.

He underscored the moral responsibility to alleviate the financial difficulties of needy families, outlining a strategic approach to lift them out of poverty.

Highlighting BISP's possession of authentic data for deserving families, Dr. Amjad Saqib urged philanthropists to adopt the principles of ‘Mawakat’, fostering collaboration to support underprivileged families.

In his address, Dr. Amjad Saqib advocated for linking children from impoverished families to technical skill areas, promoting holistic development.

Dr. Amjad Saqib also emphasized the need for dialogue with Point of Sale (POS) agents for stipend payments to ensure transparency.

During his visit to BISP Tehsil Office in Peshawar, Dr. Amjad Saqib personally engaged with needy women, instructing staff to provide facilities using available resources.

Dr. Amjad Saqib urged employees to maintain cleanliness standards in offices, display kindness to needy women. Emphasizing collective responsibility, he stated, "It is our duty to make the Benazir Income Support Program an exemplary institution."

Dr. Amjad Saqib also interacted with the students at City University Peshawar.

He highlighted the importance of both traditional education and practical training for holistic development.

He said that experience of successful individuals and professional attitude may contribute to the business growth.