Chairperson BISP Proposes Establishment Of Endowment Fund To Improve Economic Condition Of Poor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2023 | 07:14 PM

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib Friday proposed the establishment of an endowment fund to improve the economic conditions of needy households, considering it a social responsibility to create an exemplary institution in the form of the BISP

During his visit to the BISP Zonal Office South Punjab and District Office Multan, Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib expressed his commitment to the welfare of needy women and the sustainability of the programme.

Dr. Amjad Saqib heard the concerns of needy women and directed relevant authorities to resolve their issues promptly.

He directed the staff to ensure transparent payments, and also emphasized dialogues with POS agents and instructed the team to facilitate needy people with available resources, said a news release.

Dr. Amjad Saqib stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness standards in offices and treating needy women with respect and empathy emphasizing the human-centric approach of BISP.

In an address to BISP employees at Jamia Masjid Dream Garden Multan, Dr. Amjad Saqib reiterated the significance of the program, highlighting its budget of 471 billion rupees allocated by the government of Pakistan.

He described financial assistance to 9.3 million poor families as an expression of love, sacrifice, and brotherhood.

Dr. Amjad Saqib expressed the aim to make BISP a sustainable program for public service, asserting that assistance to poor families is not charity but their right.

Dr. Amjad Saqib emphasized on lifting needy households out of poverty, connecting children from such families with technical skills, and highlighting the importance of small businesses in poverty alleviation.

He also listened to suggestions from BISP employees for program enhancement, showcasing a collaborative approach to refine and strengthen Pakistan's social protection initiatives.

