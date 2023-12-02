Chairperson BISP reaffirms program’s commitment towards lifting needy families out of poverty

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib on Saturday reaffirmed BISP’s commitment to lifting needy families out of poverty.

During his visit to the BISP Tehsil Office in Sukkur, Dr. Amjad Saqib was actively engaged in listening to the problems of needy women, attentively addressed their concerns, and ensured their voices were heard.

According to a news release, Dr. Amjad Saqib directed his team to employ all available means to facilitate individuals in need.

He underscored the importance of maintaining office cleanliness and treating needy women with utmost respect, fostering a dignified environment.

Chairperson BISP reaffirmed the program's commitment to timely and transparent payment of Kafaalat stipends through a constructive dialogue with POS agents.

Dr. Amjad Saqib also instructed the staff to monitor the process of payment disbursement.

Later on, Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib also addressed BISP employees at Toba Mosque in Sukkur.

He shed light on the program's basic goal to alleviate poverty in needy families.

"BISP is currently supporting 9.3 million deserving families and acting as a lifeline for those facing economic hardship", he stated.

In his address, Dr. Amjad Saqib highlighted the humanitarian essence of the program, stating, "Serving humanity is worship."

He urged employees to recognize the rights of needy women and imparted practical wisdom to uplift poor families from the clutches of poverty.

Furthermore, Dr. Amjad Saqib emphasized on lifting needy families out of poverty, connecting children from such families with technical skills, and highlighting the importance of small businesses in poverty alleviation.

He proposed the establishment of an endowment fund to improve the economic conditions of needy households, considering it a social responsibility to create an exemplary institution in the form of the Benazir Income Support Program.

In a collaborative spirit, Dr. Amjad Saqib also welcomed and listened to valuable suggestions from program employees for continuous improvement.