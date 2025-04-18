Chairperson BISP resolves for transparency, service delivery, social welfare

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, during a visit to the BISP Regional Headquarters in Karachi on Friday, reviewed ongoing operations and emphasized the organization’s unwavering commitment to transparency, efficiency, and public service.

During the visit, the Director General Sindh presented a detailed briefing on the scope and impact of BISP initiatives in the province, said a news release.

He noted that over 2.7 million families were currently receiving financial assistance under the Unconditional Cash Transfer (UCT) – Benazir Kafaalat programme. Furthermore, the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) scheme for education, Benazir Taleemi Wazaif, has supported the enrollment of 2.5 million children, enabling continued education for students from underprivileged backgrounds.

The DG also highlighted the Benazir Nashonuma programme, which addresses nutritional challenges and supports approximately 5.6 million expectant and lactating mothers and infants across Sindh.

Senator Rubina Khalid took note of public grievances, particularly those from Sukkur and surrounding districts, and directed BISP officials to expedite the resolution of beneficiaries' complaints.

She underscored the importance of creating a secure environment for BISP employees, enabling them to perform their duties effectively and without fear.

In a key directive, she instructed the DG Sindh to engage with the provincial government for the establishment of a Director General Office and a One-Window Centre to streamline operations and improve service delivery. She also tasked consultant (Regional Coordinator) Mr. Naveed Khan with collecting detailed information on vocational training and skill development initiatives, such as the Benazir Hunarmand Programme, to align with BISP’s vision of economic empowerment through skill development.

Reaffirming BISP’s mission to uplift the most vulnerable segments of society, Senator Rubina Khalid concluded her visit by planting a tree at the Regional Headquarters-an emblematic gesture reflecting BISP’s dedication to both community development and environmental sustainability.