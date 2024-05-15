Chairperson BISP Reviews Pre-Kafaalat Tranche Arrangements
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 10:34 PM
Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Rubina Khalid Wednesday conducted virtual meetings with all Zonal Directors-General (DGs) of BISP and concerned staff, to review the pre-tranche arrangements across the country
During the meetings, Chairperson Rubina Khalid emphasized the organization's commitment to serving the needy people, stating that it is their due right. She urged all staff members to justify their positions and work diligently to dispel any allegations or misconceptions against BISP.
Chairperson BISP issued clear directives to all officers, emphasizing zero tolerance on complaints regarding money deduction from the stipends of BISP beneficiaries. She also instructed them to ensure that payment campsites are equipped with proper facilities such as shelters, chairs, and clean drinking water.
Chairperson Khalid stressed the importance of treating needy women with respect and dignity, emphasizing the need for good behavior towards them. She directed the deployment of lady police officers to prevent any incidents of stampedes during payment distributions.
Earlier, Secretary BISP, Amer Ali Ahmad, and Additional Secretary, Dr. Tahir Noor, also interacted with regional staff members, emphasizing immediate action against negligence in official duties or complaints. They reiterated the organization's commitment to ensuring smooth and complete payments to beneficiaries.
All BISP DGs from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir demonstrated their full commitment to implementing the necessary arrangements for the upcoming tranche.
