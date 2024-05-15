Open Menu

Chairperson BISP Reviews Pre-Kafaalat Tranche Arrangements

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 10:34 PM

Chairperson BISP reviews pre-Kafaalat tranche arrangements

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Rubina Khalid Wednesday conducted virtual meetings with all Zonal Directors-General (DGs) of BISP and concerned staff, to review the pre-tranche arrangements across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Rubina Khalid Wednesday conducted virtual meetings with all Zonal Directors-General (DGs) of BISP and concerned staff, to review the pre-tranche arrangements across the country.

During the meetings, Chairperson Rubina Khalid emphasized the organization's commitment to serving the needy people, stating that it is their due right. She urged all staff members to justify their positions and work diligently to dispel any allegations or misconceptions against BISP.

Chairperson BISP issued clear directives to all officers, emphasizing zero tolerance on complaints regarding money deduction from the stipends of BISP beneficiaries. She also instructed them to ensure that payment campsites are equipped with proper facilities such as shelters, chairs, and clean drinking water.

Chairperson Khalid stressed the importance of treating needy women with respect and dignity, emphasizing the need for good behavior towards them. She directed the deployment of lady police officers to prevent any incidents of stampedes during payment distributions.

Earlier, Secretary BISP, Amer Ali Ahmad, and Additional Secretary, Dr. Tahir Noor, also interacted with regional staff members, emphasizing immediate action against negligence in official duties or complaints. They reiterated the organization's commitment to ensuring smooth and complete payments to beneficiaries.

All BISP DGs from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir demonstrated their full commitment to implementing the necessary arrangements for the upcoming tranche.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Water Azad Jammu And Kashmir Money Women All From

Recent Stories

PM directs addressing issues, concerns of Sindh go ..

PM directs addressing issues, concerns of Sindh govt. over development

5 minutes ago
 Courts give jail terms to two drug peddlers in sep ..

Courts give jail terms to two drug peddlers in separate cases

5 minutes ago
 SC seeks progress report on appointment of VCs in ..

SC seeks progress report on appointment of VCs in universities

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Police arrests two more POs

Punjab Police arrests two more POs

5 minutes ago
 US drug deaths decline, hinting at progress agains ..

US drug deaths decline, hinting at progress against opioid crisis

7 minutes ago
 Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes a ..

Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity

7 minutes ago
06 ice factories face Rs100,000 fine on presence o ..

06 ice factories face Rs100,000 fine on presence of insects, lizards in producti ..

7 minutes ago
 Digital innovations improve Tawaf ritual for 1445H ..

Digital innovations improve Tawaf ritual for 1445H Hajj season

7 minutes ago
 Govt committed to support business community:Finan ..

Govt committed to support business community:Finance Minister

13 minutes ago
 PTI founder's matrimonial case adjourned till May ..

PTI founder's matrimonial case adjourned till May 23

14 minutes ago
 Biden, Trump agree to first presidential debate in ..

Biden, Trump agree to first presidential debate in June

14 minutes ago
 'Heinous attack': Leaders condemn shooting of Slov ..

'Heinous attack': Leaders condemn shooting of Slovak PM

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan