Chairperson BISP reviews preparations for upcoming Benazir Kafaalat tranche

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, along with BISP Secretary Amer Ali Ahmad, chaired a high-level meeting at the BISP Headquarters on Monday to assess preparations for the upcoming tranche of the Benazir Kafaalat programme.

The meeting brought together Director Generals (DGs) from BISP Headquarters, Zonal DGs, and regional Directors from across the country to ensure a seamless, transparent, and well-coordinated disbursement process for beneficiaries.

Speaking during the meeting, Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized the need for a beneficiary-centric approach and announced that she would personally conduct surprise visits to various regions to monitor arrangements at payment campsites.

She directed Zonal DGs and Directors to ensure that comprehensive facilitation measures are in place to prevent any inconvenience to beneficiaries.

Underscoring the importance of teamwork and accountability, the Chairperson called for the protection of BISP staff rights, ensured the mandatory presence of bank agents at all campsites, and urged quick resolution of any arising issues.

She also stressed proactive engagement with all stakeholders to ensure uninterrupted operations during the disbursement phase.

Secretary Amer Ali Ahmad instructed officials to submit daily monitoring reports, adhere strictly to standard operating procedures (SOPs), and share detailed inspection plans.

He particularly emphasized the availability of essential facilities at payment sites, including clean drinking water for beneficiaries.

DG Cash Transfers, Mr. Inam ur Rehman Malik, presented a comprehensive briefing on the overall readiness for the upcoming tranche.

Zonal DGs also shared updates on their regional preparations and discussed localized challenges and their proposed solutions.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmed commitment to delivering social support to deserving families with dignity, efficiency, and transparency.