Open Menu

Chairperson BISP Underscores Pivotal Role Of Women Education In Driving National Progress

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Chairperson BISP underscores pivotal role of women education in driving national progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Tuesday underscored the pivotal role of women’s education and empowerment in driving national progress.

She was addressing a large and enthusiastic women’s gathering in Dharmound, Talagang.

The event, attended by hundreds of local women, echoed the historical commitment of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to social justice and the uplift of marginalized communities.

Senator Khalid paid tribute to the party’s legacy, recalling the foundational slogan of “Roti, Kapra, aur Makaan” introduced by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the expanded vision of “Education, Health, and Employment for All” championed by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Quoting Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on the obligation of seeking knowledge, Senator Khalid emphasized that “an educated mother is the bedrock of a prosperous society,” stressing the need for increased investment in girls’ education to ensure sustainable national development.

She highlighted the evolution of BISP, conceived during Benazir Bhutto’s exile and institutionalized by President Asif Ali Zardari as Pakistan’s premier social protection programme.

A key innovation, she noted, was the formal recognition of women as heads of households, linked to mandatory national identity card registration.

This, she said, not only empowered women economically but also politically, through increased voter registration and civic participation.

Senator Rubina Khalid detailed BISP’s ongoing initiatives, including Benazir Kafalat, Benazir Nashonuma, Benazir Taleemi Wazaif, and the Benazir Hunarmand Programme.

“Over ten million households are currently receiving financial support, while skills development programmes are enabling families to become self-reliant and dignified participants in the economy,” she stated.

In a key announcement, she revealed that mobile registration teams would soon be deployed to remote parts of Chakwal and Talagang to enroll deserving women, alongside the establishment of new Dynamic Registration Centers to improve access and inclusivity.

The event was also addressed by senior PPP leaders including Malik Hassan Sardar, Salma Barkat, Zainab Malik, Ashbar Jadoon, and Sardar Azhar Abbas. They collectively lauded BISP as a transformative initiative that continues to empower women and uplift the country’s most vulnerable citizens.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

3 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

3 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

3 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

3 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

4 hours ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

4 hours ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

4 hours ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

5 hours ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

5 hours ago
 Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s H ..

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..

7 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, an ..

Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan