Chairperson BISP underscores pivotal role of women education in driving national progress

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2025 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Tuesday underscored the pivotal role of women’s education and empowerment in driving national progress.
She was addressing a large and enthusiastic women’s gathering in Dharmound, Talagang.
The event, attended by hundreds of local women, echoed the historical commitment of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to social justice and the uplift of marginalized communities.
Senator Khalid paid tribute to the party’s legacy, recalling the foundational slogan of “Roti, Kapra, aur Makaan” introduced by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the expanded vision of “Education, Health, and Employment for All” championed by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.
Quoting Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on the obligation of seeking knowledge, Senator Khalid emphasized that “an educated mother is the bedrock of a prosperous society,” stressing the need for increased investment in girls’ education to ensure sustainable national development.
She highlighted the evolution of BISP, conceived during Benazir Bhutto’s exile and institutionalized by President Asif Ali Zardari as Pakistan’s premier social protection programme.
A key innovation, she noted, was the formal recognition of women as heads of households, linked to mandatory national identity card registration.
This, she said, not only empowered women economically but also politically, through increased voter registration and civic participation.
Senator Rubina Khalid detailed BISP’s ongoing initiatives, including Benazir Kafalat, Benazir Nashonuma, Benazir Taleemi Wazaif, and the Benazir Hunarmand Programme.
“Over ten million households are currently receiving financial support, while skills development programmes are enabling families to become self-reliant and dignified participants in the economy,” she stated.
In a key announcement, she revealed that mobile registration teams would soon be deployed to remote parts of Chakwal and Talagang to enroll deserving women, alongside the establishment of new Dynamic Registration Centers to improve access and inclusivity.
The event was also addressed by senior PPP leaders including Malik Hassan Sardar, Salma Barkat, Zainab Malik, Ashbar Jadoon, and Sardar Azhar Abbas. They collectively lauded BISP as a transformative initiative that continues to empower women and uplift the country’s most vulnerable citizens.
