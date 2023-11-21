Chairperson BISP urges its manpower to serve poor with dedication and empathy

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib has urged BISP employees to serve needy and poor people of society with utmost dedication and empathy so that BISP may be portrayed as one of the premier organizations of the country.

While addressing a gathering of BISP staff at Jamia Islamia Haq Town in Okara, Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib stressed the need to encourage donations for the welfare of the needy, reinforcing the program's commitment to transparency and social responsibility.

BISP employees from Okara, Pakpatan, and Sahiwal participated in the gathering, according to a news release.

Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib said that the database of BISP’s National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) is authentic and transparent, under which 9.3 million needy families are granted financial assistance every three months.

Dr. Amjad Saqib emphasized the profound significance of mosques as essential centers of governance. “Mosques not only serve as places of worship but also play an important role as an influential entity in promoting ethical values and fostering social cohesion”, he stated.

Later in the day, Dr. Amjad Saqib also visited the BISP office in Okara. He urged BISP staff to provide facilities to elderly needy women. He directed the staff to ensure cleanliness in BISP offices, envisioning them as models of efficiency and service delivery.

Dr. Amjad Saqib has called upon BISP staff for immediate action and redressal of complaints about deduction from the stipends of deserving women. "Transparency should be ensured in the disbursement of payment during upcoming Kafaalat Tranche", he added.