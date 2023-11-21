Open Menu

Chairperson BISP Urges Its Manpower To Serve Poor With Dedication And Empathy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Chairperson BISP urges its manpower to serve poor with dedication and empathy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib has urged BISP employees to serve needy and poor people of society with utmost dedication and empathy so that BISP may be portrayed as one of the premier organizations of the country.

While addressing a gathering of BISP staff at Jamia Islamia Haq Town in Okara, Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib stressed the need to encourage donations for the welfare of the needy, reinforcing the program's commitment to transparency and social responsibility.

BISP employees from Okara, Pakpatan, and Sahiwal participated in the gathering, according to a news release.

Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib said that the database of BISP’s National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) is authentic and transparent, under which 9.3 million needy families are granted financial assistance every three months.

Dr. Amjad Saqib emphasized the profound significance of mosques as essential centers of governance. “Mosques not only serve as places of worship but also play an important role as an influential entity in promoting ethical values and fostering social cohesion”, he stated.

Later in the day, Dr. Amjad Saqib also visited the BISP office in Okara. He urged BISP staff to provide facilities to elderly needy women. He directed the staff to ensure cleanliness in BISP offices, envisioning them as models of efficiency and service delivery.

Dr. Amjad Saqib has called upon BISP staff for immediate action and redressal of complaints about deduction from the stipends of deserving women. "Transparency should be ensured in the disbursement of payment during upcoming Kafaalat Tranche", he added.

Related Topics

Poor Sahiwal Okara May Women From Million

Recent Stories

COAS General Syed Asim Munir Witnesses Collective ..

COAS General Syed Asim Munir Witnesses Collective Training Exercise of Strike Co ..

2 hours ago
 Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal appointed as Bowling Coac ..

Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal appointed as Bowling Coaches for Men's National Team

2 hours ago
 Pakistan desires to maintain friendly relations wi ..

Pakistan desires to maintain friendly relations with all neighbouring countries: ..

2 hours ago
 Khawar Maneka accuses Imran Khan of ruining his 28 ..

Khawar Maneka accuses Imran Khan of ruining his 28-year marriage

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif due before IHC today for appeals agai ..

Nawaz Sharif due before IHC today for appeals against convictions in Avenfield, ..

3 hours ago
 Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kil ..

Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kill 3 Terrorists

5 hours ago
Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of ..

Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualificat ..

5 hours ago
 Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pa ..

Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pak-UAE cooperation in diverse s ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakista ..

Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakistan ahead of COP 28

17 hours ago
 Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for fir ..

Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for first time: EU monitor

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan