Chairperson BISP urges officials to serve needy women in dignified manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Chairman, Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib Wednesday urged the BISP employees to approach their work with empathy and ensure provision of financial support to needy women in a dignified manner.

During his visit to BISP office in Abbottabad, Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib interacted with needy women, listened to their concerns and directed the staff to resolve the issues at the earliest.

Dr. Amjad Saqib emphasized that every act of kindness was a form of charity and serving the less fortunate was not merely a job but a noble cause.

He advocated for the provision of facilities for the elderly using their own resources. He stressed the importance of upholding the dignity of the elderly while ensuring they receive the support they need.

The Chairman BISP said that empowering the poor was their fundamental right and BISP aims to uphold their this right.

He directed the BISP staff to ensure the timely and complete payment of stipends in a most transparent way and without any deductions. This commitment reflects BISP's dedication to transparent and efficient financial assistance delivery, he added.

Earlier, Dr. Amjad Saqib also visited Jamia Masjid Taqva Abbottabad and addressed a gathering of BISP staff.

Expressing a broader vision for BISP, Dr. Amjad Saqib underscored that it is a collective responsibility to make BISP the premier institution in the country, setting an example for welfare and support programs nationwide.

He directed the employees to maintain a high standard of cleanliness and efficiency in their operations.