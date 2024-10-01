Chairperson BISP urges youth to promote tolerance, critical thinking

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Tuesday urged the youth to promote tolerance, critical thinking and social change actively. "There is a dire need for social change, and the younger generation must play a role in distinguishing right from wrong and fostering a culture of understanding," she said.

The chairperson was speaking during her visit to the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIKI) as the chief guest for the induction ceremony of the new batch of students.

She also discussed social media's influence on society and stressed the importance of using words wisely to build character. Keeping in mind Pakistan's internal and external challenges, there is a dire need for coordinated efforts and giving up the practice of protest. The people believe in peace and progress of the country, she said.

Rubina Khalid emphasized the importance of unity and working together to strengthen the country.

President of SOPREST, Engr. Salim Saifullah Khan addressed the students that they were the future of Pakistan.

He praised the efforts of the late Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in establishing BISP and said the Programme currently supports 9.3 million underprivileged women across the country, and the number of beneficiaries is expected to reach 10 million soon.

On the occasion, Prof. Dr. Fazal Ahmad Khalid remarked, "GIK Institute has become an icon of quality education over the past three decades." He noted that the Institute's over 7,500 alumni work in multinational companies worldwide.

The event was attended by Salim Saifullah Khan, President of the Society for the Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Pakistan (SOPREST) and board of Governors GIK Institute, Executive Director SOPREST Shakil Durrani, Rector Prof. Dr. Fazal Ahmad Khalid, students from across the country, Pro-Rectors, Deans, Heads of Departments, and various dignitaries.