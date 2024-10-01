Chairperson BISP Urges Youth To Promote Tolerance, Critical Thinking
Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Tuesday urged the youth to promote tolerance, critical thinking and social change actively. "There is a dire need for social change, and the younger generation must play a role in distinguishing right from wrong and fostering a culture of understanding," she said.
The chairperson was speaking during her visit to the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIKI) as the chief guest for the induction ceremony of the new batch of students.
She also discussed social media's influence on society and stressed the importance of using words wisely to build character. Keeping in mind Pakistan's internal and external challenges, there is a dire need for coordinated efforts and giving up the practice of protest. The people believe in peace and progress of the country, she said.
Rubina Khalid emphasized the importance of unity and working together to strengthen the country.
President of SOPREST, Engr. Salim Saifullah Khan addressed the students that they were the future of Pakistan.
He praised the efforts of the late Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in establishing BISP and said the Programme currently supports 9.3 million underprivileged women across the country, and the number of beneficiaries is expected to reach 10 million soon.
On the occasion, Prof. Dr. Fazal Ahmad Khalid remarked, "GIK Institute has become an icon of quality education over the past three decades." He noted that the Institute's over 7,500 alumni work in multinational companies worldwide.
The event was attended by Salim Saifullah Khan, President of the Society for the Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Pakistan (SOPREST) and board of Governors GIK Institute, Executive Director SOPREST Shakil Durrani, Rector Prof. Dr. Fazal Ahmad Khalid, students from across the country, Pro-Rectors, Deans, Heads of Departments, and various dignitaries.
Recent Stories
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Committee expresses concerns over selection of MPhil, PhD scholars without any methodology5 seconds ago
-
Tank Police conduct mock exercise13 seconds ago
-
LHC directs police to expedite submission of pending challans16 seconds ago
-
Pucar-15 helpline received 0.158 mln calls in September19 seconds ago
-
ICT police arrest 15 criminals, drugs and weapons seized10 minutes ago
-
Senate body on Petroleum rejects PMDC privatization10 minutes ago
-
Two gangsters held, valuables and weapons recovered10 minutes ago
-
One killed, 2 other injured in road mishap10 minutes ago
-
PM vows further relief as inflation slows at lowest in last four years in Sept20 minutes ago
-
Denmark, Pakistan to jointly work for green energy transition, climate resilience20 minutes ago
-
IHC accepts ICA for hearing regarding election tribunal20 minutes ago
-
Life of mother, child to be secured under health support program: DC20 minutes ago