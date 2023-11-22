Chairperson BISP visits Abbottabad Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib, visited the BISP office in Abbottabad and directed officials to facilitate people without hurting their respect and self-esteem

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib, visited the BISP office in Abbottabad and directed officials to facilitate people without hurting their respect and self-esteem.

Addressing employees of BISP in Taqwa Masjid Abbottabad, he said that it is our collective responsibility to further improve efficiency and make it the best program in the country.

He said that financial assistance should not be deemed charity but is the right of the poor and needy.

Dr. Amjad Saqib directed the provision of facilities to senior citizens and said that disbursement must be ensured without any deduction. He also directed to improve cleanliness at office premises.

He directed staff to work with dedication and meet the expectations of people who need the support and assistance of society, adding that we should perform duties as a religious obligation for maximum facilitation of people, especially women.