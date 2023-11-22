Open Menu

Chairperson BISP Visits Abbottabad Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2023 | 08:54 PM

Chairperson BISP visits Abbottabad Office

The Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib, visited the BISP office in Abbottabad and directed officials to facilitate people without hurting their respect and self-esteem

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib, visited the BISP office in Abbottabad and directed officials to facilitate people without hurting their respect and self-esteem.

Addressing employees of BISP in Taqwa Masjid Abbottabad, he said that it is our collective responsibility to further improve efficiency and make it the best program in the country.

He said that financial assistance should not be deemed charity but is the right of the poor and needy.

Dr. Amjad Saqib directed the provision of facilities to senior citizens and said that disbursement must be ensured without any deduction. He also directed to improve cleanliness at office premises.

He directed staff to work with dedication and meet the expectations of people who need the support and assistance of society, adding that we should perform duties as a religious obligation for maximum facilitation of people, especially women.

Related Topics

Poor Abbottabad Women Mosque Best

Recent Stories

Two soldiers martyred in IED blast in North Waziri ..

Two soldiers martyred in IED blast in North Waziristan: ISPR

2 minutes ago
 Five gangsters held with ring leader

Five gangsters held with ring leader

2 minutes ago
 JUI-S chairman holds inclusive meeting with Imam-e ..

JUI-S chairman holds inclusive meeting with Imam-e-Kaaba

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Union m ..

Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Union meets SM Tanveer

2 minutes ago
 UK economy set to grow 0.6% this year, 0.7% next y ..

UK economy set to grow 0.6% this year, 0.7% next year

4 minutes ago
 CM’s Secretariat Compliant Cell took notice of c ..

CM’s Secretariat Compliant Cell took notice of collective issues

5 minutes ago
Daylong anthropological art exhibition highlights ..

Daylong anthropological art exhibition highlights humanitarian efforts of artist ..

5 minutes ago
 A literary triumph, Akhtar Raza Salimi's "Laukh" l ..

A literary triumph, Akhtar Raza Salimi's "Laukh" lauded as a gem in Urdu fiction

5 minutes ago
 COMSATS inks cooperative agreements with DGST-KP & ..

COMSATS inks cooperative agreements with DGST-KP & RIHS

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Denmark agree to further enhnance cooper ..

Pakistan, Denmark agree to further enhnance cooperation in multiple fields

5 minutes ago
 US manufactured goods orders fell sharply in Octob ..

US manufactured goods orders fell sharply in October

5 minutes ago
 KP-EZDMC reviews targets, strategies for next quar ..

KP-EZDMC reviews targets, strategies for next quarter

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan